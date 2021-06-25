Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department announced they are continuing the partnership with the mayor’s Reopen Task Force and METS to provide a mobile vaccine clinic at several different locations through Vanderburgh County and Evansville.
Officials tell us this partnership has allowed the health department to vaccinate hundreds of people where they work, shop and live.
Health officials say the METS mobile clinic will help increase vaccination rates in areas that have lower rates.
Starting in July, the locations of the METS mobile clinics are changing and the health department has added special events to the calendar for July and August.
The METS mobile vaccine clinic will be at Ruler Foods at 4624 N. First Avenue on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates.
- July 6
- July 13
- July 20
- July 27
- August 3
- August 10
- August 17
- August 24
The mobile clinic can be found at Simpson’s Grocery at 1365 Covert Avenue from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those same dates.
On Thursdays, the clinic will be at 670 Lincoln Avenue across from Lincoln School from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates.
- July 8
- July 15
- July 22
- July 29
- August 5
- August 12
- August 19
- August 26
The mobile clinic will also be at Economy Grocery at 1200 N. Fulton Avenue from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the same dates.
The METS clinic will also be at the Vanderburgh County Human Society on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Hola Latino Festival on August 29 at Bosse Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
