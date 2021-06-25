Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department announced they are continuing the partnership with the mayor’s Reopen Task Force and METS to provide a mobile vaccine clinic at several different locations through Vanderburgh County and Evansville.

Officials tell us this partnership has allowed the health department to vaccinate hundreds of people where they work, shop and live.

Health officials say the METS mobile clinic will help increase vaccination rates in areas that have lower rates.

Starting in July, the locations of the METS mobile clinics are changing and the health department has added special events to the calendar for July and August.

The METS mobile vaccine clinic will be at Ruler Foods at 4624 N. First Avenue on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates.

July 6

July 13

July 20

July 27

August 3

August 10

August 17

August 24

The mobile clinic can be found at Simpson’s Grocery at 1365 Covert Avenue from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those same dates.

On Thursdays, the clinic will be at 670 Lincoln Avenue across from Lincoln School from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following dates.

July 8

July 15

July 22

July 29

August 5

August 12

August 19

August 26

The mobile clinic will also be at Economy Grocery at 1200 N. Fulton Avenue from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the same dates.

The METS clinic will also be at the Vanderburgh County Human Society on July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Hola Latino Festival on August 29 at Bosse Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

