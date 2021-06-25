Birthday Club
Unsettled pattern may spawn thunderstorms

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and humid overnight with a few scattered showers. For the weekend, we will see some sun and highs in the upper 80s with a threat for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Widespread severe weather not expected, but a few of the storms may pulse up enough to produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat for localized flooding through the first half of next week. Daily highs will push toward 90, while lows will only get into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

