United Methodist Youth Home working towards goal to build new home for girls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Methodist Youth Home has experienced some setbacks in the past year, but it’s closing in on being able to build a new home for girls.

The lack of fundraising opportunities has caused some issues raising money, but with support from the community and events like “Walking for Dreams,” that goal of building the new home is in sight.

They are $30,000 away, and if everything goes to plan, they will be breaking ground in September.

“It’s awesome to be able to be the ones that are standing in with them, letting them know that they still matter and helping them see though they may have tripped up, or they may have been in a bad situation and not really did anything wrong, that they still matter and can overcome that,” said Director Travis Johnson.

You can help them fill Bosse Field by picking up a ticket at Ashley’s Furniture Store or by emailing them. If they fill 600 seats, they will receive $1,000 that will go towards the new youth home.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.