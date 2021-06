WAVERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Waverly church will be firing up the grills this weekend.

St. Peter Church in Waverly is hosting a drive-thru BBQ Saturday.

Event organizers say they’re excited to offer up the mutton and ribs after being hit hard by the pandemic last year.

You can drive up and grab some food, starting at 10 a.m.

