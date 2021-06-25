Southwestern Indiana organization recognizes 2020 class for Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana honored the 2020 class of Laureates for the Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame on Friday.

Those honored include Women’s Hospital CEO Christina Ryan, Founding Partner of Lechwe Holids Daniel Hermann, former CEO of Interstate Finance Wendell Dixon and former SIGCORP CEO Norman Wagner.

All persons wishing to nominate a Laureate should fill out a Laureate nomination form. Click here to access the form online.

The Hall of Fame was created in 2005 to honor outstanding business leaders and role models.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.