Regional colleges offer scholarships to high school grads experiencing foster care

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with The Isaiah 1:17 Project announced that some regional colleges will offer scholarships to high school graduates experiencing foster care.

Officials say Oakland City University, Ivy Tech and the University of Southern Indiana, along with funding of Welborn Baptist Foundation, have agreed to establish “Foster Succuss” scholarships and mentorships.

These will help young adults that are aging out of the foster care system access post-secondary education.

Officials say Foster Success scholarships and mentorships promote positive outcomes, improve employment opportunities and reduce risk factors associated with the transition of young adults from foster care experiences.

According to a press release, Foster Success scholarships include partnerships with on-campus resources and volunteer mentors from churches partnering through The Isaiah 1:17 Project that provide material, emotional and spiritual support and assistance to scholarship recipients.

Organization leaders say 18 scholarships will be awarded over the next two years.

Two scholarships will come from Oakland City University and 16 from the Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville through the creation of an endowment at the Ivy Tech Foundation.

They say an endowment is being established at the University of Southern Indiana Foundation that will provide scholarships to former foster children beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

Interested applicants should go to www.TheIsaiah117Project.org to complete an online application.

The deadline for application for the 2021-22 academic year is August 1 for Oakland City University and will be ongoing until February for Ivy Tech University due to varied start times.

