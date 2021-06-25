Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police investigating shooting on Evansville’s south side

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Judson Street.

That happened late Friday morning.

Authorities tell us two people were shot, one woman and one juvenile.

They say both were in a car when they were shot.

Officers are still on scene interviewing witnesses.

Police are asking to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot on the 900 block of South Elliott Street in...
Dispatch: Person shot on S. Elliott St.
Jewelry theft
Surveillance released after $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Box truck hits train bridge
Rented box truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Latest News

INDOT: I-64 in Dubois Co. back open after construction zone wreck
David Anthony Hicks.
Owensboro police looking for kidnapping suspect
Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 22 more cases since Tues.
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.