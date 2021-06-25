Police investigating shooting on Evansville’s south side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Judson Street.

That happened late Friday morning.

Authorities tell us two people were shot, one woman and one juvenile.

They say both were in a car when they were shot.

Officers are still on scene interviewing witnesses.

Police are asking to avoid the area at this time.

Shooting occurred in the 1700-block of Judson. Please avoid the area at this time. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) June 25, 2021

