Owensboro police looking for kidnapping suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are looking for a man with several active warrants.

They say 32-year-old David Anthony Hicks has warrants for wanton endangerment, strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and kidnapping.

Police say Hicks may be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, don’t approach him. Instead, call authorities immediately.

Hicks is 5′7″ and weighs about 208 pounds.

