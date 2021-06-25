Birthday Club
Owensboro police looking for kidnapping suspect

David Anthony Hicks.
David Anthony Hicks.(Owensboro Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are looking for a man with several active warrants.

They say 32-year-old David Anthony Hicks has warrants for wanton endangerment, strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and kidnapping.

Police say Hicks may be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, don’t approach him. Instead, call authorities immediately.

Hicks is 5′7″ and weighs about 208 pounds.

