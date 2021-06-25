Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon firework show returns this weekend

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The fireworks are back in Mt. Vernon this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July.

The fireworks have been going on since the 1960s, and every year they are put on by the Lions Club.

However, as we reported in 2019, the Lions Club continues to struggle to make this show happen.

As membership continues to decrease, it makes it difficult for the aging members to be able to put on a show that the community loves.

In 2019, they didn’t have the funds to put on the show until businesses came together to help fund it. In 2020, it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The club says they could really use more members to help put this show on in the upcoming years.

”It takes people, like down here for that event, The Moose is going to help us. They will help us with the crowd and blocking everything off because I just don’t have enough people,” said Ken Rudibaugh, the club’s president.

Food trucks and music will be on the riverfront in Mt. Vernon ahead of the fireworks show at sundown.

The Lions Club says they will be doing a 50-50 fundraiser at the event to ensure the fireworks can continue to happen in 2022.

