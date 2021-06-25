Birthday Club
Madisonville man arrested on rape charge after sexual assault investigation

Joshua Overstreet.
Joshua Overstreet.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been arrested after an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say they received a report over the weekend that 32-year-old Joshua Overstreet had inappropriate contact with a juvenile.

During an investigation, authorities say they determined that contact involved the juvenile being raped.

Overstreet was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail, where he is charged with rape.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

Officials say this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

