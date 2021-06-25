Birthday Club
INDOT: I-64 in Dubois Co. back open after construction zone wreck

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT officials say a semi hit a guidewire in a construction zone on I-64 in Dubois County.

There were some conflicting reports of what happened. However, INDOT officials say a bridge was not hit.

They say a semi blew through the construction zone and clipped the guidewire of a contracted painting crew.

Officials tell us tarps were knocked down, causing a contract employee to fall.

They say that employee was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Officials say no major damage was reported.

I-64 is now open to traffic.

