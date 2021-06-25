Birthday Club
Ind. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 247 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 752,699 confirmed cases and 13,399 deaths.

According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Gibson County, and there was one new case in each Dubois, Spencer and Warrick counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,584 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,226 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,867 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,745 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,459 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,384 cases, 34 deaths

