Hot and humid with isolated rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few showers rolled into the Tri-State last night and have continued into this morning. We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated showers will remain possible through the first half of the day, then we could see a few stray showers or storms pop up again later this afternoon and evening, but it looks like the heavier, more widespread rain will probably stay to our north-northwest.

While we do have mostly cloudy skies this morning, we may get a little sunshine this afternoon. Today will also be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 12 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That will help push our temperatures in to the upper 80s this afternoon, but the heat index values will likely climb into the mid 90s.

Any rain we see today will taper off as we head toward sunset, so Friday After 5 in Owensboro will most likely be dry. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 80s this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, and we will still have a warm breeze blowing in from the south-southwest. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm may pop up in the afternoon, but most of the day looks dry.

Sunday’s forecast is very similar with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, and an isolated chance of rain.

Our rain chances increase as we head into next week, but the frontal systems causing that rain will hang out to our northwest for a couple days, so our rain chances will still be pretty hit or miss, and our temperatures will remain seasonably hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

It looks like that front will not actually move through the Tri-State until the end of next week, which could impact Independence Day weekend, but a lot can change between now and then, so keep checking back for more updates.

