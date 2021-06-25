Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Rescue crews continue the search for survivors after a condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida. Officials say one person has died and at least 99 people are unaccounted for.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today after a grand jury found him guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

The rocket’s red glare will light up the Mt. Vernon riverfront after a two-year hiatus. The Lions Club is now hoping more people will join their club so the show can go on.

A fan-favorite hits the stage at Friday After 5 tonight as Owensboro welcomes the weekend with a mile of music.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.