Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Rescue crews continue the search for survivors after a condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida. Officials say one person has died and at least 99 people are unaccounted for.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today after a grand jury found him guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

The rocket’s red glare will light up the Mt. Vernon riverfront after a two-year hiatus. The Lions Club is now hoping more people will join their club so the show can go on.

A fan-favorite hits the stage at Friday After 5 tonight as Owensboro welcomes the weekend with a mile of music.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Jewelry theft
Surveillance released after $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Chad Minton.
EPD: Arrest made after officers respond to shots fired call
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Celestine Streetfest happening this weekend
Ellis Park gearing up for 99th season
Mt. Vernon firework show returns this weekend.
Mt. Vernon firework show returns this weekend
Ellis Park gearing up for its 99th season.
Ellis Park gearing up for 99th season