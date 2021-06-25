Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Firefighters undergoing live smoke training in Daviess Co.

The Owensboro and Daviess County Fire Departments came together for realistic training on Friday.
The Owensboro and Daviess County Fire Departments came together for realistic training on Friday.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters started realistic training in Daviess County on Friday.

The Owensboro and Daviess County Fire Departments came together for what officials call “truck company operations.”

The city has three houses that Owensboro officials are letting firefighters use to hone their skills, including in real smoke conditions.

“That repetition allows them to be a lot more proficient, a lot more efficient and faster when we’re actually going to get a call at 2:00 in the morning,” OFD Battalion Chief of Training Colter Tate said.

Firefighters also learned about forcible entry and how to properly throw a ladder.

This training is going to last for the next three days.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot on the 900 block of South Elliott Street in...
Dispatch: Person shot on S. Elliott St.
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle
Box truck hits train bridge
Rented box truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Latest News

Police say two were injured in a Friday morning shooting on Evansville's south side.
Person of interest detained in connection to shooting on Evansville’s south side
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. releases updated vaccination plan
INDOT: I-64 in Dubois Co. back open after construction zone wreck
David Anthony Hicks.
Owensboro police looking for kidnapping suspect