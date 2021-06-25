Firefighters undergoing live smoke training in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters started realistic training in Daviess County on Friday.

The Owensboro and Daviess County Fire Departments came together for what officials call “truck company operations.”

The city has three houses that Owensboro officials are letting firefighters use to hone their skills, including in real smoke conditions.

“That repetition allows them to be a lot more proficient, a lot more efficient and faster when we’re actually going to get a call at 2:00 in the morning,” OFD Battalion Chief of Training Colter Tate said.

Firefighters also learned about forcible entry and how to properly throw a ladder.

This training is going to last for the next three days.

