EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle

Police say a car hit a tree and then the driver fled the scene on South Weinbach Avenue in...
Police say a car hit a tree and then the driver fled the scene on South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By Derek Mullins
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a car hit a tree and then the driver took off on South Weinbach Avenue on Thursday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the crash happened near Interstate 69 right after 6 p.m.

EPD officials say the driver of a black Chevy Impala drove into a tree, before getting picked up from the scene by a person in another car.

Authorities are still trying to track the driver down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

