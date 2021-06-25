EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a car hit a tree and then the driver took off on South Weinbach Avenue on Thursday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the crash happened near Interstate 69 right after 6 p.m.

EPD officials say the driver of a black Chevy Impala drove into a tree, before getting picked up from the scene by a person in another car.

Authorities are still trying to track the driver down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.