Ellis Park gearing up for 99th season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park’s 99th season is set to get started this weekend.

The most notable difference is that fans will be back in the stands without restrictions.

This year’s meet will feature record purses of around $350,000 a day, an all-star jockey colony and hall-of-fame trainers.

Things will get going on Sunday, with the first stakes race on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.