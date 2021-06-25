Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ellis Park gearing up for 99th season

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park’s 99th season is set to get started this weekend.

The most notable difference is that fans will be back in the stands without restrictions.

This year’s meet will feature record purses of around $350,000 a day, an all-star jockey colony and hall-of-fame trainers.

Things will get going on Sunday, with the first stakes race on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Jewelry theft
Surveillance released after $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Chad Minton.
EPD: Arrest made after officers respond to shots fired call
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Celestine Streetfest happening this weekend
Mt. Vernon firework show returns this weekend.
Mt. Vernon firework show returns this weekend
Friday Sunrise Headlines 6/25
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Ellis Park gearing up for its 99th season.
Ellis Park gearing up for 99th season