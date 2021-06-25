Birthday Club
Dubois Co. Museum’s children’s area to reopen July 1

Children's Little Pioneer area at the Dubois County Museum.(Dubois County Museum's Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Museum announced that the Children’s Little Pioneer area will reopen on July 1.

Officials say the area had been closed due to COVID-19 concerns since March 2020.

Visitors can once again enjoy dressing up as pioneers with the clothes from Grandma’s Attic, having adventures in the Lewis and Clark keelboat, reading in the Reading Nook, building and playing with a model train set, attending a one-room school in the Schoolhouse and enjoying table-top games.

Officials say hand sanitizers will be available and guests are encouraged to use them before and after playing.

The Dubois County Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

