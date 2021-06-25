Birthday Club
Dispatch: Person shot on S. Elliott St.

Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot on the 900 block of South Elliott Street in...
Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot on the 900 block of South Elliott Street in Evansville on Thursday evening.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot in Evansville on Thursday evening.

Officials say the shooting occurred on the 900 block of South Elliott Street.

The status of the gunshot victim is currently unknown.

We have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

