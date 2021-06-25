Dispatch: Person shot on S. Elliott St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot in Evansville on Thursday evening.

Officials say the shooting occurred on the 900 block of South Elliott Street.

The status of the gunshot victim is currently unknown.

