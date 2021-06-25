Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Multiple agencies responding to two-alarm fire in Evansville

Officials say at least five different agencies responded to a working structure fire on Leisure...
Officials say at least five different agencies responded to a working structure fire on Leisure Lane in Evansville on Friday night.(VNL)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a two-alarm fire is currently in progress on the 2400 block of Leisure Lane.

Officials say at least five different agencies responded to the working structure fire on Friday night.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Dispatch confirms a report of a person getting shot on the 900 block of South Elliott Street in...
Person shot on S. Elliott St.
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle
EPD: Driver hits tree, flees scene in another vehicle
Box truck hits train bridge
Rented box truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Latest News

Ashalique Tanaya
Woman arrested in connection to shooting on Evansville’s south side
Southwestern Indiana organization recognizes 2020 class for Evansville Regional Business Hall...
Southwestern Indiana organization recognizes 2020 class for Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame
Highway 15 Yard Sale
10th annual Highway 41 Yard Sale begins Friday
Madisonville man arrested on rape charge after sexual assault investigation
Madisonville man arrested on rape charge after sexual assault investigation