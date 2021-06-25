Daviess County Clerk’s Office reporting delays in acquiring new passports.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - For those who have travel plans and need to get a passport, officials urge them to not procrastinate.

Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty says the process of acquiring a new passport can take up to 18 weeks.

A big part of this delay is due to the Process Office being shut down for so long during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the office is back open, and there’s a high demand for new passports.

“If it’s taking 18 weeks from the normal 12 weeks, then I wouldn’t plan your trip until Christmas or even next year,” McCarty said. “I would just hold off, and you know by then maybe things will be back to normal.”

This process can be shortened to 12 weeks for a $60 fee.

