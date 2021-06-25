Celestine Streetfest happening this weekend

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small town in Dubois County is celebrating in a big way for the first time since the pandemic started.

The Celestine Streetfest happens this Saturday.

There will be live music, a 5K run and walk, a car show, a German-style beer garden and more.

There will also be a lot of food.

This happens at St. Celestine Church, and it’s all free.

All proceeds go back into the community.

