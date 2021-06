HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual Highway 41 Yard Sale made its return on Friday night.

This is 150 miles of yard sales, which stretches from Henderson all the way down to Guthrie at the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

The event spans much of Highway 41 and Highway 41A

The yard sales are set to last until Saturday.

