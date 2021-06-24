WATCH: Gov. Beshear to give weekly ‘Team Kentucky’ update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky press conference Thursday morning.

That’s set for 11:30 a.m. C.T. You’ll be able to watch that update here.

Governor Beshear says he will share three new economic announcements, information on back-to-work incentives and update the state’s vaccine progress.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.