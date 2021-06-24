Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Beshear to give weekly ‘Team Kentucky’ update

Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday afternoon.(Office of the Governor/KET)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his weekly Team Kentucky press conference Thursday morning.

That’s set for 11:30 a.m. C.T. You’ll be able to watch that update here.

Governor Beshear says he will share three new economic announcements, information on back-to-work incentives and update the state’s vaccine progress.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

American Duchess in Henderson
‘American Duchess’ stops in Henderson
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 10 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Work to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.
Work to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.
Central Park Fountain.
Central Park fountain, riverfront water feature in need of major repairs