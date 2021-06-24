Birthday Club
Used car prices soar as nation experiences car shortage

By Brady Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State car dealers have been dealing with car shortages for the past few months.

Lots that were once full of cars have been scarcely populated.

Bruce Woodring Auto Salesman Sabino Humbane said even though people are still looking to buy, there just hasn’t been enough to go around.

“Where it has hurt us is just having a variety,” he explained. “We don’t have the variety for the people who are very specific, know what they want, choose the color and the package. We’re not able to accommodate those anymore.”

He said with such a short supply, they have to find cars wherever they can.

It sent many people to Tony Wolfe, general manager at Wolfe’s Auto Auction.

“It’s a competitive business already,” Wolfe said. “Everyone wants used cars.”

Dealers have had to dog it out at Wolfe’s because new cars just aren’t being made.

The pandemic, as well as fires at processing plants, led to massive shortages in microchips that are used in new car computers.

“Because of that shortage, there’s still demand for vehicles,” Humbane explained. “Now, used vehicles are becoming the substitute choice.”

This means the used cars cost more for dealers, who have to pass the cost to their customers.

“If you have to have something, just be prepared to be sticker shocked,” Humbane said. “We have even seen some used vehicles bring in more than what they sold for when they were new.”

Humbane said it may not be worth shopping for used cars right now.

He said that if you’re looking to sell a used vehicle, you could get a much better price, as dealers are trying to buy as much as they can.

