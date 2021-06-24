Unsettled pattern means storm threat through weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday proved to be the pivot between sunny and pleasant to more normal hot and humid conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night through early Friday as lows drop into the lower 70s. For the weekend, we will see some sun and highs in the upper 80s with a threat for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Widespread severe weather not expected, but a few of the storms may pulse up enough to produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat for localized flooding through the first half of next week. Daily highs will push toward 90, while lows will only get into the low to mid 70s.

