Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Miami Beach authorities are searching the rubble of a 12 story building that partially collapsed in Surfside.

A major traffic alert starts today. Northbound Highway 41 will be down to one lane near the Pigeon Creek bridge so crews can start phase one of repairs.

The Madisonville toddle who died in a house fire will be laid to rest today. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Senators on both sides of the aisle say they’ve reached an agreement for an infrastructure plan. They’ll plan to talk to President Biden about it today.

Today’s the last day to get a vaccine from a METS bus. The mobile clinic will put it in park after two months on the job.

