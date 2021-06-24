Strong pitching, timely hitting propels Jasper baseball to 6th state title

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Tuesday was a day that will be long remembered in Dubois County sports history.

The Jasper baseball team is one of the two high school programs in the county that brought home state championships that day.

[READ MORE: Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title]

Ahead of Tuesday’s contest, the Wildcats were making the program’s 10th appearance in the state finals, which is considered a state record.

In the nightcap at Victory Field, Jasper head coach Terry Gobert and his club snatched a close decision over Fishers, winning 3-1 to claim the program’s sixth state title.

The Wildcats scored all three of their runs in the third inning, led by big hits from Eli Hopf, Connor Foley and Ross Peter.

Meanwhile, Jasper senior pitcher Grant Stratton was fantastic on the mound, throwing a complete game that included seven strikeouts and only three hits.

“Just getting those three runs early across, just reassured me that I could be better and make better pitches in the strike zone, and so then when that run came across, I felt like I was fine because I still had two extra runs,” Stratton said. “To step out on the mound and do what I did, and be there for my teammates - it’s just the best feeling.”

[HIGHLIGHTS: Raiders, Wildcats win state titles in Indianapolis]

“We’ve had so many naysayers throughout this season,” Jasper junior Ben Henke said. “All the hard work we’ve put in, to see it pay off, it’s just an unbelievable feeling all around. I’m just so happy for this team.”

“I didn’t get in it for this, but it says a lot about our coaches, our players,” Gobert said. “It’s not about winning. This is sweet, but it’s about our behavior - the way we act. We just said go out, work your butt off and see what happens. If we had lost tonight, I’m still more proud of the kids and the program we have than I am the fact we won tonight.”

Jasper ended the season on a 22-game winning streak, finishing with an impressive 31-2 record.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.