Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sheriff, prosecutor to hold community forums in Posey Co.

Posey County
Posey County(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County’s Sheriff, Tom Latham, and Prosecutor, Thomas Clowers, will host community forums in July.

The prosecutor says they are to discuss recent changes to Indiana’s laws, as well as address public safety topics specific to Posey County.

The community forums will be free and open to the general public.

Date: Thursday, July 15 Time: 6:00 p.m. Location: Poseyville Community Center 60 N. Church Street Poseyville, IN 47633

Date: Tuesday, July 20 Time: 6:00 p.m. Location: Hovey House 330 Walnut Street Mount Vernon, IN 47620

“The citizens of Posey County are our eyes and ears, and this is an opportunity to address any concerns or questions one may have,” said Sheriff Latham. “Prosecutor Clowers and I have wanted to host these forums for quite some time; however, unfortunately the pandemic delayed our ability to do so. We look forward to meeting those who attend and discussing with them the needs and concerns of our community.”

For more information or to submit comments or suggestions, please email Tom.Latham@poseycountyin.gov or Thomas.Clowers@poseycountyin.gov.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Gov. Beshear announces back-to-work incentive in ‘Team Kentucky’ update
Gov. Beshear announces back-to-work incentive in ‘Team Kentucky’ update
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Lou Dennis Community Park splash pad closed until further notice
Lou Dennis Community Park splash pad closed until further notice
Box truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Box truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Henderson Central Dispatch short on dispatchers, looking for applicants
Henderson Central Dispatch short on dispatchers, looking for applicants