Sheriff, prosecutor to hold community forums in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County’s Sheriff, Tom Latham, and Prosecutor, Thomas Clowers, will host community forums in July.

The prosecutor says they are to discuss recent changes to Indiana’s laws, as well as address public safety topics specific to Posey County.

The community forums will be free and open to the general public.

Date: Thursday, July 15 Time: 6:00 p.m. Location: Poseyville Community Center 60 N. Church Street Poseyville, IN 47633

Date: Tuesday, July 20 Time: 6:00 p.m. Location: Hovey House 330 Walnut Street Mount Vernon, IN 47620

“The citizens of Posey County are our eyes and ears, and this is an opportunity to address any concerns or questions one may have,” said Sheriff Latham. “Prosecutor Clowers and I have wanted to host these forums for quite some time; however, unfortunately the pandemic delayed our ability to do so. We look forward to meeting those who attend and discussing with them the needs and concerns of our community.”

For more information or to submit comments or suggestions, please email Tom.Latham@poseycountyin.gov or Thomas.Clowers@poseycountyin.gov.

