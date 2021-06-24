Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested after throwing fireworks from car

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested for throwing fireworks out of a car.

Police say they got a call about someone throwing them at people just after 9 Wednesday night at the Riverwalk.

Officers say they found the car in a nearby hotel parking lot.

Police say Antonio Mota-Espinoza is facing charges of criminal recklessness and public intoxication.

