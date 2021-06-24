Police: 2 arrested in connection to stabbing in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say two people were arrested after a reported stabbing in Henderson on Wednesday night.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the incident happened on the 400 block of South Adams Street.

Once officers arrived on scene, police say they found a man with cuts and stab wounds to his arms and legs. Officers tell 14 News the man accused a woman of attacking him, while she told police she was defending herself.

Both were arrested on domestic assault charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-111.

