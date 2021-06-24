Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in South America gave a newly discovered species of frog a “Whole Lotta Love” by naming it after the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin.

Researchers discovered the amphibian after taking a “Misty Mountain Hop” to the Andes in Ecuador.

They named the new species Pristimantis ledzeppelin, or Led Zeppelin’s rain frog.

It wasn’t because of the “Dazed and Confused” look in its eyes, but because, according to a study published by the researchers, they wanted simply to honor “one of most influential bands throughout the 1970s.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Gov. Beshear announces back-to-work incentive in ‘Team Kentucky’ update
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, and it’s likely just the start
Lawmakers react to bipartisan infrastructure deal-Rep. Julia Letlow
Lawmakers react to bipartisan infrastructure deal-Rep. Julia Letlow