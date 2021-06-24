Mobile vaccine clinic ends in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the last day for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine from the METS mobile bus.

The city used the bus to help get the vaccine to those undeserved neighborhoods that don’t have reliable transportation.

It made three stops today.

We stopped by the second location at Economy Grocery on Fulton Avenue.

City leaders are expected to announce a new vaccine outreach plan Friday.

