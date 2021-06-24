METS mobile vaccine clinic ends Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the last day for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine from the METS mobile bus.

The city used the bus to help get the vaccine to those underserved neighborhoods that don’t have reliable transportation.

Those last stops are Thursday at Howell Park on the west side from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Economy Grocery on Fulton Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then again at the METS terminal from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine was being given out by the health department. You don’t have to pre-register in order to get your shot.

