Lou Dennis Community Park splash pad closed until further notice

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s only been open for a few weeks, but the new splash pad at Lou Dennis Community Park in Newburgh is now closed.

A Facebook post on the park’s page says there are some safety issues they are working to navigate.

The ribbon cutting for the splash pad was just held June 5 after a rain delay pushed it back from the original date earlier that week.

The project took nearly four years and was funded through a $2 million bond and several community sponsors.

The post reads: “The splash pad at the Lou Dennis Community Park will be closed until further notice. Safety is number one and if the feature cannot run at 100% to ensure that safety, then we will not run it. We apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we learn to navigate this new feature.”

