Jasper senior earns Mental Attitude Award following baseball team’s state championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA Executive Committee presented the Bob Gardner Mental Attitude Award to Jasper senior Ross Peter after the Wildcats came away victorious in the Class 4A state baseball championship game on Tuesday night.

Peter has been the starting catcher with the Wildcats for two seasons.

He’s also suited up on the gridiron for the Jasper football team.

Peter was a member of the Athletic Advisory Committee, National Honor Society, as well as volunteers at church and in the special education classes at Jasper High School.

“It means a lot - just having the program’s support, doing it for the program and all my teammates, things like that - it feels great,” Peter said. “I had some other teammates that were very well-deserving - great guys, great mental attitude, they deserve it a lot too. It was just good to have that honor.”

The award is presented annually to an outstanding senior participant who best demonstrates excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.

