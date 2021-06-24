Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Jasper senior earns Mental Attitude Award following baseball team’s state championship

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA Executive Committee presented the Bob Gardner Mental Attitude Award to Jasper senior Ross Peter after the Wildcats came away victorious in the Class 4A state baseball championship game on Tuesday night.

[PREVIOUS: Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title]

Peter has been the starting catcher with the Wildcats for two seasons.

He’s also suited up on the gridiron for the Jasper football team.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Raiders, Wildcats win state titles in Indianapolis]

Peter was a member of the Athletic Advisory Committee, National Honor Society, as well as volunteers at church and in the special education classes at Jasper High School.

“It means a lot - just having the program’s support, doing it for the program and all my teammates, things like that - it feels great,” Peter said. “I had some other teammates that were very well-deserving - great guys, great mental attitude, they deserve it a lot too. It was just good to have that honor.”

The award is presented annually to an outstanding senior participant who best demonstrates excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people arrested following chase in stolen truck

Latest News

Jasper senior earns Mental Attitude Award following baseball team’s state championship
Jasper senior earns Mental Attitude Award following baseball team’s state championship
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
Southridge, Jasper playing for state titles in Indianapolis
Raiders, Wildcats win state titles in Indianapolis