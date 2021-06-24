Ind. reports 10 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 230 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 752,395 confirmed cases and 13,396 deaths.

According to the state map, there are 10 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois, Posey, and Pike counties, and zero new cases in Perry, Gibson, and Spencer Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,575 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,225 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,866 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,744 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,455 cases, 95 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,345 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,383 cases, 34 deaths

