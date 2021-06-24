Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 10 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 230 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 752,395 confirmed cases and 13,396 deaths.

According to the state map, there are 10 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois, Posey, and Pike counties, and zero new cases in Perry, Gibson, and Spencer Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,575 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,225 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,866 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,872 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,744 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,455 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,345 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,383 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

American Duchess in Henderson
‘American Duchess’ stops in Henderson
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
WATCH: Gov. Beshear to give weekly ‘Team Kentucky’ update
Work to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.
Work to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.
Central Park Fountain.
Central Park fountain, riverfront water feature in need of major repairs