Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hotter, Isolated Thunderstorms

Heat Returns
6/22 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
6/22 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High temps only reached 81-degrees on Wednesday under sunny skies with low humidity. Mostly sunny and hotter behind southerly winds. High temps in the upper 80s with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s.

Friday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low.

Saturday, partly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people arrested following chase in stolen truck

Latest News

6/22 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
Warming up for a wet weekend
14 First Alert 6/23 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/23 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/23 at 4pm
14 First Alert 6/23 at 4pm
6/23 14 First Alert Forecast at 11 a.m.
6/23 14 First Alert Forecast at 11 a.m.