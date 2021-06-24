Hotter, Isolated Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High temps only reached 81-degrees on Wednesday under sunny skies with low humidity. Mostly sunny and hotter behind southerly winds. High temps in the upper 80s with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s.

Friday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low.

Saturday, partly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

