Henderson Central Dispatch short on dispatchers, looking for applicants.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thousands of jobs are available right now in Kentucky, which includes several 911 dispatcher positions in Henderson

Henderson 911 Director Jordan Webb said they are doing several things to help bring in candidates.

Webb said they have recently increased their pay, as well as added incentives for those who have more experience to make the job more appealing.

“It takes hard work to find the right person, and that person also has to like the job, which is very hard to find,” Webb said. “It’s just a public safety thing in general, they’re struggling to find police officers and firefighters. Dispatchers go through the same process.”

Dispatchers are just one of the many examples of job openings in the public service space.

If you are interested in applying to Henderson 911, click here.

As 14 News previously reported over the last month, police agencies across the Tri-State, including Henderson, are short several positions.

