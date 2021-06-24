Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Evansville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary.
Evansville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrated a major milestone on Thursday at a local nursing home.

Pat and Bill Beesley have been together for 70 years now.

The couple has raised a family together, and Bill says the secret to a lasting marriage is knowing who’s boss. In their household, he joked, that’s always been his wife.

“I guess we’ve just tried to get along,” Pat said. “Sometimes we did not get very far, but we’ve tried. We raised a good family. We were just examples for them.”

They spent the day enjoying each other’s company, as well as the cookies brought by the staff at Holiday Retirement Village.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Henderson Central Dispatch short on dispatchers, looking for applicants.
Henderson Central Dispatch short on dispatchers, looking for applicants
Box truck hits train bridge
Box truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Strong pitching, timely hitting propels Jasper baseball to 6th state title
Strong pitching, timely hitting propels Jasper baseball to 6th state title