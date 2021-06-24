Evansville couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrated a major milestone on Thursday at a local nursing home.

Pat and Bill Beesley have been together for 70 years now.

The couple has raised a family together, and Bill says the secret to a lasting marriage is knowing who’s boss. In their household, he joked, that’s always been his wife.

“I guess we’ve just tried to get along,” Pat said. “Sometimes we did not get very far, but we’ve tried. We raised a good family. We were just examples for them.”

They spent the day enjoying each other’s company, as well as the cookies brought by the staff at Holiday Retirement Village.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.