Evansville City Council meeting next week to discuss resolution opposing vaccine requirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council is set to meet next week as leaders plan to discuss a city-wide vaccine mandate.

Councilman Justin Elpers is backing a resolution to ensure the city will never pass a piece of legislation that requires residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If approved, the resolution would be an official act that states the city’s opposition to ever requiring the vaccine by both public and private groups.

The city council is scheduled to meet Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.