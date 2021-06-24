Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville City Council meeting next week to discuss resolution opposing vaccine requirement

Evansville City Council meeting next week to discuss resolution opposing vaccine requirement
Evansville City Council meeting next week to discuss resolution opposing vaccine requirement
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council is set to meet next week as leaders plan to discuss a city-wide vaccine mandate.

Councilman Justin Elpers is backing a resolution to ensure the city will never pass a piece of legislation that requires residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If approved, the resolution would be an official act that states the city’s opposition to ever requiring the vaccine by both public and private groups.

The city council is scheduled to meet Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Left: Abbeymay Strange. Right: Agnes Miles.
Police: 3 arrested after trying to cash fraudulent check at Evansville bank
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Tri-State brewing companies helping Damsel Brew Pub owners after loss of son
Tri-State brewing companies helping Damsel Brew Pub owners after loss of son

Latest News

COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center ends Wednesday
COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center ends Wednesday
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
Jasper baseball receives warm welcome from community after winning state title
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
No injuries reported following house fire in Warrick Co.
No injuries reported following house fire in Warrick Co.