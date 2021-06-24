Evansville Bridge Club raising money for Alzheimer’s research

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Bridge Club held a fundraiser this week to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The “longest day of the year” fundraiser was underway Thursday, as bridge players could come out to enjoy playing with friends while helping raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The organization is raising money by holding a silent auction and bidding on the best bridge players, so less experienced players could have a chance to learn from them.

All the money raised is going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

