Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EPD: Arrest made after officers respond to shots fired call

Chad Minton.
Chad Minton.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning.

Officers went to the 1600 block of Herndon Drive just after midnight when a caller reported someone had shot at her house.

Authorities say they found a bullet hole in the side of the house that went into the couch on the other side of the home.

They say no one was hurt.

Officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Chad Minton, was found and detained at his home a short time later.

He has been arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a criminal recklessness charge.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people arrested following chase in stolen truck

Latest News

Evansville Police Officers to stand watch at METS Transfer Station in Downtown Evansville (WFIE).
METS mobile vaccine clinic ends Thursday
Police: Man arrested after throwing fireworks from car
1 person transported by EMS after ATV accident
Work expected to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.
Work to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.