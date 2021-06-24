EPD: Arrest made after officers respond to shots fired call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning.

Officers went to the 1600 block of Herndon Drive just after midnight when a caller reported someone had shot at her house.

Authorities say they found a bullet hole in the side of the house that went into the couch on the other side of the home.

They say no one was hurt.

Officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Chad Minton, was found and detained at his home a short time later.

He has been arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a criminal recklessness charge.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.