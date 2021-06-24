Dispatch: Car drives into house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a vehicle hit a house on the 1500 block of Vann Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the call was reported as property damage.

Dispatch operators tell 14 News that nobody was injured.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.