Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Car drives into house in Evansville

Dispatch confirms a vehicle hit a house on the 1500 block of Vann Avenue in Evansville on...
Dispatch confirms a vehicle hit a house on the 1500 block of Vann Avenue in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a vehicle hit a house on the 1500 block of Vann Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the call was reported as property damage.

Dispatch operators tell 14 News that nobody was injured.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Evansville City Council Vice President Alex Burton and Brittany Wicklein in high school together.
High school classmates react to former Tri-State woman’s homicide investigation
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Gov. Beshear announces back-to-work incentive in ‘Team Kentucky’ update
Gov. Beshear announces back-to-work incentive in ‘Team Kentucky’ update
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Crews called to report of semi rollover on I-69 in Henderson Co.
Lou Dennis Community Park splash pad closed until further notice
Lou Dennis Community Park splash pad closed until further notice
Box truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Box truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Henderson Central Dispatch short on dispatchers, looking for applicants
Henderson Central Dispatch short on dispatchers, looking for applicants