Central Park fountain, riverfront water feature in need of major repairs

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials say two of Henderson’s fountains are in need of major repairs.

They tell us both the Central Park fountain and the riverfront water feature are showing signs of aging.

They say the Central Park fountain is not running at this time because of an internal leak.

The riverfront water feature is also leaking underground, but city leaders say operators are trying to keep it running until the end of summer so the public can continue to enjoy it.

Officials plan for the Central Park fountain to be completely dismantled and returned to the builder. They say the builder will refurbish and update it for $79,000.

They plan on removing the fountain from the park for eight to 12 weeks.

As for the riverfront water feature, officials say it will need to be excavated to replace the plumbing at the end of the summer season.

According to Henderson leaders, the Central Park fountain is a replica of a Victorian-era fountain that was originally added to Central Park in the 1890s. The 26-foot-tall replica was installed in 2003.

The riverfront water feature also was opened in 2003.

