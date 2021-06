HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A box truck hit the train bridge in the 400 block of 4th Street in Henderson.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

That’s near Ingram Street.

Police say neither the driver nor the passenger were hurt.

The truck was rented and was hauling appliances.

Crews are now inspecting the overpass.

Box truck hits train bridge (Viewer)

Box truck hits train bridge (Viewer)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.