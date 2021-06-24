Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

1 person transported by EMS after ATV accident

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Black Township Fire and Rescue say they responded to an ATV accident in Posey County overnight.

Crews say it happened on Savah Road, which is about halfway between Mt. Vernon and New Harmony.

Officials say one person was transported by EMS.

We have no update on that person’s condition right now.

We’re checking in for more information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Floyd Edwards Jr.
Affidavit: Infant tests positive for meth, Evansville man arrested
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people arrested following chase in stolen truck

Latest News

Police: Man arrested after throwing fireworks from car
Work expected to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.
Work expected to start on US 41 in Evansville Thurs.
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 6/24
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
1 person transported by EMS after ATV accident
1 person transported by EMS after ATV accident