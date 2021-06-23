Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - An Evansville youth minister is set to be arraigned today in Tennessee. That’s where he’s facing charges of sexual battery and rape.

More hotel rooms are now open in downtown Evansville as the long-awaited Hyatt Place is a new place to stay beginning today.

Start your engines, the Great Race is heading to downtown Owensboro this morning. Be on the lookout for those antique classics on the nationwide run for first place.

Dubois County now has double bragging rights as both Jasper and Southridge bring home Indiana state baseball titles.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Joshua Burton Henley
Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee
Brittany Wicklein
Evansville area native found dead near Atlanta
Left: Abbeymay Strange. Right: Agnes Miles.
Police: 3 arrested after trying to cash fraudulent check at Evansville bank
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Drug roundup leads to 21 arrested in Tell City
Crews called to Owensboro crash
OPD identifies driver in deadly single-vehicle crash

Latest News

2 people arrested following chase in stolen truck
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies respond to rollover wreck in Vanderburgh Co.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/23
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/23