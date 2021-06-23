Warming up for a wet weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures will creep up into the upper 80s on Thursday as humidity increases. Showers and thunderstorms will accompany a cold front across the region on Friday as highs only reach 80. Scattered showers and storms will linger along the stalled front from Saturday through early next week. Highs will stay in the low to middle 80s and lows will drop into the lower 70s. Heavy rainfall possible over the weekend and into next week.

