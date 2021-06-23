Visually impaired Owensboro student makes Braille Challenge Finals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro student Carmynn Blakeley has made the Braille Challenge Finals.

Officials say it is the world’s only international braille reading and writing competition for students who are visually impaired.

According to a press release, only 50 were selected for the 2021 Braille Challenge Finals competition.

They say these competitors achieved the highest scores in the braille literacy testing competition out of more than 1,000 youth across the US and Canada.

[Full list of finalists]

Organizers say the finals are usually held in Los Angeles on the campus of the University of Southern California.

However, this year’s final testing and surrounding events will be conducted remotely with the finalist testing in their hometowns.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.